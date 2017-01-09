Tippets: Netting Techniques, Tips for Swinging Flies
- Bryan Huskey writes about practical netting and “keep ‘em wet” techniques in an article via Fishpond. Netting a fish, he writes, is “a part of fishing discipline that’s often under appreciated, yet I think it’s just as important as the cast.”
- Kent Klewein addresses three rookie mistakes beginning anglers make when swinging flies: angle of the rod tip, setting the hook, and angler position in the water. Read how to correct these issues via Gink & Gasoline.
