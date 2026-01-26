Midcurrent Store

Tying Tuesday: Four Flies to Fight Cabin Fever

January 26, 2026 By: MidCurrent Staff

It’s late January, the rivers are locked up or running gray, and if you’re like most of us, you’ve been staring out the window wondering when you’ll feel a tug on the line again. Cabin fever is real, but so is the cure: a well-lit vise, a warm beverage, and a few hours of wrapping thread.

This week’s Tying Tuesday has no central thread (so to speak). We’re not building a matched hatch box or prepping for a specific trip. Instead, we’ve pulled together four videos that caught our attention—an eclectic mix spanning a meditative and articulated take on the most popular streamer in the world, a western guide staple, a tarpon fly repurposed for Great Lakes bass, and a quietly deadly caddis pattern from one of the best in the business. Call it a cabin fever sampler: something for every mood and every season to come.

So clear off the desk, queue up the videos, and tie something new.

Articulated Woolly Bugger

  • Hook: Sizes #1 and #4
  • Thread: Rust
  • Bead: Burnt orange, 3.8mm
  • Tail: Marabou (browns, tans, olives)
  • Flash: Rootbeer Krystal Flash
  • Hackle: Golden olive
  • Rib: Wire
  • Trailer Wire: For articulation connection
  • Adhesives: Super glue and UV Head Cement

Pat’s Rubber Legs

  • Hook: Risen 300’s size 10 (or similar streamer/nymph hook, sizes 4-12)
  • Weight: Lead wire (.015)
  • Thread: Veevus 6/0 (brown)
  • Tails & Antennae: Bug Legs or Spanflex (brown or black)
  • Body: Variegated Chenille (brown/yellow or coffee/black)
  • Legs: Bug Legs or Spanflex
  • Head Cement: Solarez Ultra Thin UV Resin or Sally Hansen Hard as Nails

The Megalollipop

  • Hook: Ahrex Trout Predator Streamer, size 1 (sizes 2-4 for trout)
  • Thread: Color to match
  • Anti-Foul Loop: 30 lb fluorocarbon
  • Tail: Rabbit strip (olive variegated with brown), 1.5x hook shank length
  • Body: Mirror Wrap or Polar Chenille
  • Wing: Arctic Fox, tied in the round (olive/tan)
  • Eyes: Bead chain (small)
  • Head: EP Foxy Brush, 3″ length

Tied Down Caddis

  • Hook: TMC 100SPBL, sizes 14-20
  • Thread: Semperfli Nanosilk 30 denier (brown)
  • Wing: Varner X-Fine Deer Hair (natural)
  • Body: Magpie Materials Dubbing (beige)
  • Hackle: Brown or ginger, palmered and trimmed flat on bottom