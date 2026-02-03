Tying Tuesday: Versatile Patterns for Fresh and Saltwater Success
There’s an unscratchable itch that comes with staring at open water you can’t quite reach yet. But the good news is that your vise doesn’t care about weather forecasts. For this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve gathered four videos that represent a genuine shift in how tiers are thinking about fly design—a snag-resistant jigged bugger built for pressured trout water, an articulated baitfish pattern with a signature wiggle, an unconventional leech that redefines underwater profiles, and a weedless redfish fly that lets you probe the grass where trophies hide. Whether you’re gearing up for spring trout or already dreaming of the salt flats, there’s something here worth your time.
Mini Jigged Woolly Bugger
Hook: Firehole 516, Size 12
Bead: 3.5mm Slotted Tungsten
Thread: 8/0 Black
Tail: Black Marabou
Rib: Small Copper Wire
Body: Black Medium Chenille
Hackle: Black Whiting Hen Hackle
Tying the Murdich Wiggler
Hook: Gamakatsu B10S, Size 2/0
Thread: 210 Denier Flat Waxed Nylon
Tail/Wing: Select Northern Bucktail
Flash: Flashabou or Krystal Flash
Body: Estaz or Pearl Chenille
Eyes: 6mm 3D Holographic Eyes
Adhesive: UV Resin and Super Glue
Roly’s Poly Leech
Hook: Firehole Stick 516, Size 10–14
Bead: 3.5mm Slotted Tungsten Bead
Thread: 140 Denier or 6/0 in Olive or Brown
Tail: Pine Squirrel Zonker Strip
Body: Roly Poly Yarn (Olive, Black, or Brown)
Legs: Small Silicone Legs or Barred Rubber Legs
Collar: Fine Dubbing or Pine Squirrel Fur Scraps
Eric’s Lip Lettuce Variant for Redfish
Hook: Gamakatsu SL11-3H, Size 2
Thread: 140 Denier Tan
Eyes: Medium Lead Eyes (Yellow)
Tail: Tan Rabbit Strip
Body: Pearl Diamond Braid
Legs: Sili Legs (Orange Barred)
Collar: Tan EP Fibers or Crosscut Rabbit
Weed Guard: 20 lb Hard Mono
Tying Tuesday: Four Flies to Fight Cabin Fever