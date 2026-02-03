Tying Tuesday: Versatile Patterns for Fresh and Saltwater Success

There’s an unscratchable itch that comes with staring at open water you can’t quite reach yet. But the good news is that your vise doesn’t care about weather forecasts. For this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve gathered four videos that represent a genuine shift in how tiers are thinking about fly design—a snag-resistant jigged bugger built for pressured trout water, an articulated baitfish pattern with a signature wiggle, an unconventional leech that redefines underwater profiles, and a weedless redfish fly that lets you probe the grass where trophies hide. Whether you’re gearing up for spring trout or already dreaming of the salt flats, there’s something here worth your time.

Mini Jigged Woolly Bugger

Hook: Firehole 516, Size 12

Bead: 3.5mm Slotted Tungsten

Thread: 8/0 Black

Tail: Black Marabou

Rib: Small Copper Wire

Body: Black Medium Chenille

Hackle: Black Whiting Hen Hackle

Tying the Murdich Wiggler

Hook: Gamakatsu B10S, Size 2/0

Thread: 210 Denier Flat Waxed Nylon

Tail/Wing: Select Northern Bucktail

Flash: Flashabou or Krystal Flash

Body: Estaz or Pearl Chenille

Eyes: 6mm 3D Holographic Eyes

Adhesive: UV Resin and Super Glue

Roly’s Poly Leech

Hook: Firehole Stick 516, Size 10–14

Bead: 3.5mm Slotted Tungsten Bead

Thread: 140 Denier or 6/0 in Olive or Brown

Tail: Pine Squirrel Zonker Strip

Body: Roly Poly Yarn (Olive, Black, or Brown)

Legs: Small Silicone Legs or Barred Rubber Legs

Collar: Fine Dubbing or Pine Squirrel Fur Scraps

Eric’s Lip Lettuce Variant for Redfish

Hook: Gamakatsu SL11-3H, Size 2

Thread: 140 Denier Tan

Eyes: Medium Lead Eyes (Yellow)

Tail: Tan Rabbit Strip

Body: Pearl Diamond Braid

Legs: Sili Legs (Orange Barred)

Collar: Tan EP Fibers or Crosscut Rabbit

Weed Guard: 20 lb Hard Mono