2026 Fly-Fishing Show Schedule
Fly fishing show season is about to get underway! Attending one of these events is a great way to get out and involved in fly fishing, even in the dead of winter, when many of us just can’t be on the water.
We’ve put together a list of consumer-focused fly fishing shows starting in January, which you can browse below. (If we missed any, let us know in the comments, and we’ll add to the list.)
You’ll get to put your hands on new gear, find new fly tying materials, and watch some of fly fishing’s greatest on the casting ponds.
January 2025
- 8-11 International Sportsmen’s Exhibition—Denver, CO
- 9-10 Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival—Doswell, VA
- 15-18 International Sportsmen’s Exhibition—Sacramento, CA
- 16-18 The Fly-Fishing Show—Marlborough, MA
- 17 Kentuckiana Fly Fishing Show—Shepherdsville, KY
- 23-25 The Fly-Fishing Show—Edison, NJ
- 24 Cabin Fever Day—Appleton, WI
- 30-31 Western Idaho Fly-Fishing Expo—Garden City, ID
- 31 Connecticut Fly Fisherman’s Association Expo—South Windsor, CT
February 2025
- 6-8 The Fly-Fishing Show—Denver, CO
- 7 Greater Cincinnati Fly Fishing Show—Loveland, OH
- 14-15 The Fly-Fishing Show—Bellevue, WA
- 20-22, 25-3/1 Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show—Indianapolis, IN
- 21 Troutfest Texas—New Braunfels, TX
- 27-3/1 The Fly-Fishing Show—Pleasanton, CA
March
- 6-7 Midwest Fly Fishing Expo—Waterford, MI
- 7 Northern Ohio Fly Fishing Expo—Kirtland, OH
- 12-15 International Sportsmen’s Exhibition—Salt Lake City, UT
- 13-14 Northwest Fly Tyer & Fly Fishing Expo—Albany, OR
- 13-15 Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo—St. Paul, MN
- 14 Trinity Fly Fest—Fort Worth, TX
- 14-15 The Fly-Fishing Show—Lancaster, PA
- 21 Maryland Fly Fishing Show—Towson, MD
- 26-28 Sowbug Roundup—Mountain Home, AR
- 28 RMFTU Trout Fishing Expo, Loveland, CO
April
- 10-11 Wasatch Intermountain Fly Tying & Fly Fishing Expo—Sandy, UT
- 30-5/3 Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival—Arlington, VT
May
- 1-2 FFI Gulf Coast Classic—Gulf Shores State Park, AL
- 29-31 Appalachian Fly Fishing Festival—Thomas, WV
←Previous Story
Legendary Guide Steve Huff Receives the Izaak Walton Award
Show Comments