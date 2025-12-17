Legendary Guide Steve Huff Receives the Izaak Walton Award

Back in 2011, writer Monte Burke declared Florida saltwater legend Steve Huff The Best Fishing Guide Alive, and the folks who gathered last week to honor Steve as the recipient of the Izaak Walton Award didn’t disagree. The event, hosted by the American Museum of Fly Fishing, was held at the Key Largo Anglers’ Club, and the attendee list itself was impressive:

Few anglers could pull in such a crowd. Many of Huff’s clients—a group of men and women known to guard him jealously, like a precious diamond—were in attendance. (One client gave him a condominium as a tip after a trip.) His fellow guides were there, including Rick Ruoff, Tim Carlile, Craig Brewer, Frank Catino, and Tim Klein. David Mangum, the Panhandle tarpon guiding impresario, got stuck at an airport but furnished a beautifully shot film about Huff that kicked off the event. Angling luminaries Andy Mill, Chico Fernandez, Jim Lepage, Adelaide Skoglund, and Bill Klyn milled about. Industry giants Ted Juracsik, founder and owner of Tibor reels, and Hal Chittum, founder and owner of Chittum Skiffs, anchored a table.

