Video: How to Fish Scuds

If you want to catch more trout on lakes, learning how to fish scuds effectively is a game changer. In this great video from Fly Fish Food, Curtis Fry breaks down everything you need to know about fishing scuds in stillwater—from how they move and where trout feed on them, to the best fly patterns, retrieves, and setups for different conditions. Whether you’re fishing from a float tube, boat, or shore, this video will help you dial in your presentation and catch more fish.