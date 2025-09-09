Tying Tuesday: Simple Seasonal Solutions

In this week’s Tying Tuesday, we’ve got three patterns that are easy to tie and should work great for trout this time of year. First off, Kyle from Avid Max walks us through the steps to tie Devin Olsen’s Diabaetis Perdigon (great name, btw). It uses some cool materials but is a quick and simple tie. Next up, Brendan from Snake River Fly shows us how to create a bulky streamer that will push a lot of water and offer plenty of slinky action. Finally, my old friend Tim Flagler ties a tiny Blue-Winged Olive like the ones that hatch in the fall.

Olsen’s Diabaetis Perdigon

Hook: Black nickel jig hook (here a Fulling Mill 5140), sizes 14-18.

Bead: Mottled matte grey slotted tungsten bead, 2.8mm.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: Light speckled brown Coq de Leon fibers.

Rib: Silver Ultra Wire, small.

Body: Iridescent pearl Perdigon Body.

Hot spot: Fluorescent fire orange thread, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Coating: Solarez Thin, Hard.

Head: Black Solarez Fly Tie Colored Resin.

SRF Goldie Streamer

Hook: Standard streamer hook, sizes 2 and 4.

Bead: Silver cone, large.

Weight: Lead wire.

Thread: Tan, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail: White and ginger marabou.

Body: Honeycomb SRF Hydro Hackle.

Collar #1: Light perch Hyper Krinklezon, stacked.

Collar #2: Tan 12-Gauge Streamer Fur, cut twice and stacked.

Adhesive: Thick UV resin.

Tools: Dubbing brush, dubbing whirl, hair clip.

Blue-Winged Olive

Hook: Barbless dry-fly hook (here a Fulling Mill 5050), sizes 18-24.

Thread: Olive-dun Semperfli Classic Waxed, 12/0.

Tail: Medium-pardo coq de Leon fibers.

Wing: Light dun Fulling Mill Ultra Dry Yarn.

Abdomen: Olive kapok dubbing.