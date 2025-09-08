Photos: Week One of This Year’s “20 Days in September” Contest
It’s Day 8 of our “20 Days in September” Photo Contest, and since “thirty days hath September,” you could start today and still complete the challenge. How are you doing so far? It’s still not too late for you to get in on the action.
You don’t need to hit 20 days to take part; all we’re looking for is a good effort at getting out as often as you possibly can. Heck, you can fish one day this month and still enter the photo contest. At the end of the month, we’re picking three winners and offering some killer prizes, including an Orvis Superfine Graphite 5-weight fly rod, Battenkill Click reel +
SA Magnitude Smooth Trout Expert Clear Tip Float fly line.
Important reminder: Photos of trout and steelhead must show the fish in the water to qualify.
Below are ten great shots from the first week of the month on Instagram. We look forward to seeing hundreds more! Leave a comment telling us how many days you’ve managed so far.
