Podcast: The Mysterious Mary Orvis Marbury, with Historian Steve Woit

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

[Interview starts at 37:50]

Mary Orvis Marbury, daughter of Orvis founder Charles F. Orvis, is an important figure in the history of American fly fishing. She was the first person to catalog and standardize American fly patterns, but she led a sad and mysterious life. Historian Steve Woit has written an expansive and spectacular book about Mary and the artifacts that helped her catalog flies and has also uncovered some little-known aspects of her life. If you are interested in how our fly-fishing traditions have developed you’ll want to listen to my interview with Steve.

Coming back to the present, there are some great questions in the Fly Box segment that may help you on your endless fly-fishing learning experience: