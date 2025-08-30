A Brief History of Charles F. Orvis

Many people know that Orvis has been around since 1856—something of which the company is very proud—but do you know the actual history of the founder, Charles F. Orvis, for whom the CFO Reel is named? A story in the Vermont Daily Chronicle explains how the the son of a general-store owner became a hotelier and then the preeminent fly-fishing tackle dealer in the U.S. It’s fascinating stuff (and you can listen to the story if you prefer).

