How Realistic Is Fly Fishing in Movies and TV Shows?

Over the past few decades, fly fishing has increasingly entered the public consciousness, and therefore it shows up more in car commercials, popular TV shows, and movies. But do these productions get things right? In this video, Brian Flechsig of Mad River Outfitters takes a look at a variety of fly-fishing scenes and judges them for accuracy, verisimilitude, and technique. As you might imagine, the depictions of the sport are pretty spotty, and some are downright ridiculous. It’s a fun watch.