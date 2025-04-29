Inside the Patagonia Wader-Repair Tour

By: Rick Mikesell

This spring, the Patagonia repair team hit the road across the West to fix leaky waders—from all brands—at no charge. With stops in Colorado, Montana, and Utah, they repaired a multitude of waders, shared care tips, and provided live patching demonstrations, so anglers can fix rips and pinholes at home.

A Front-Row Look at the Repair Process

I caught up with the Patagonia team at their recent stop at Arbor Anglers in Lafayette, Colorado, and got to see the whole process in action. A line formed early to take advantage of this unique service, and Patagonia was fully equipped to perform all steps on site. The crew inflated compromised waders to full capacity and meticulously sprayed soapy water over the entire surface. Bubbles highlighted even the smallest pinholes, and each issue was marked with a special pen. This was definitely the visual highlight of the event, with a humming air compressor inflating waders of all sizes like balloons before they were doused in a custom-built tank.

Once fully dry, the Patagonia team professionally patched each rip, tear, and hole inside a unique cabin trailer, complete with a wood-fired stove. Although wader construction varies greatly among manufacturers, Patagonia had the necessary tools, adhesives, and patches on hand to save almost every pair brought in. The team made quick work of the dozens of waders, with each repair taking just over an hour. While anglers waited, Patagonia showcased their new lineup of waders and packs, alongside samples of sustainable snacks and brews from Patagonia Provisions.

Community Partnerships on the Road

Patagonia also partnered with Colorado-based nonprofit Community Fly Fishing, an organization that creates access to the outdoors through free, community-based fly fishing events. Austin and the Community Fly Fishing team were on hand to offer free fly-tying instruction and to collect lightly used gear for distribution to new anglers.

A Radical Approach to Gear Longevity

The wader repair tour is a radical approach for a manufacturer—whose usual M.O. is to sell more gear. Nick Blixt, Patagonia’s fly fishing marketing lead, explained: “The goal is to keep more waders in the field and out of the landfill. We want to have a really good conversation with folks about quality, and what it means to keep waders going longer.”

The tour wrapped up on April 29 at Western Rivers Flyfisher in Salt Lake City. While the opportunity to get any pair of waders repaired for free may have passed this spring, Patagonia still stands behind its wader line with detailed care and at-home repair guides—and, of course, a rock-solid warranty offering professional repairs when needed.

Learn More about Patagonia’s New for 2025 Wader Line Here