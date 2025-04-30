A Classic Tale of Fly-Fishing for Landlocked Salmon

I cut my teeth fly-fishing for landlocked salmon on Maine’s Rapid River, and the species holds a special place in my heart. SDO I was excited to see that Outdoor Life has published a wonderful introduction to the species from 1953. Author Ted Janes describes how he discovered the mysteries and the magic of the species via several exciting experiences with guides and angling experts. It’s a peek back to the “Good Ol’ Days”—both for fishing and outdoor writing:

I forgot the cold and the discomfort as I clung to the bucking rod and watched that piece of fighting machinery go through its act. It combined the acrobatics of the smallmouth bass and the bulldog tenacity of the squaretail trout and added a few tricks of its own. At last it came in. weaving tired circles alongside the canoe, but even then it had enough fight left to leap over the net handle before being scooped up — 5 ½ pounds of silver dynamite.

