Tying Tuesday: Hit ‘Em High, Hit ‘Em Low

This week’s Tying Tuesday features an eclectic mix of patterns for trout, bass, and saltwater species. We kick things off with Barry Ord Clarke’s version of a Slow-Water Caddis, which has few materials but involves some delicate maneuvers to get the wings attached. The result is a great-looking imitation that can withstand close inspection by wary trout. Next up is an Adirondacks classic, Lee Wulff’s Ausable Wulff, demonstrated by Gary Morin. It’s the kind of buggy, bushy dry fly that can stay afloat in the roughest water, and it’s effective in a dry-dropper setup.

Our subsurface section features a streamer that works equally well for bass and trout, the Sparkle Minnow. Tier Adam Lafferty uses two EP brushes to create a full, flashy body with plenty of movement in the water. Then we’ve got another classic, Lefty’s Saltwater Deceiver, demonstrated by Sandeman Fly Fishing. And then we end with Ryan Ratliff from Mad River Outfitters explaining the differences between fly-tying hooks. It’s a true smorgasbord.

Slow-Water Caddis

Hook: 3X-long dry-fly hook (here a Mustad Heritage R43), size 14.

Thread: Brown, 14/0.

Body: Peacock herl.

Underwing: Natural CDC plumes.

Wings: Mottled turkey slips.

Hackle: Grizzly hackle.

Head: Brown tying thread.

Ausable Wulff

Hook: Curved Stimulator/hopper hook (here a Firehole Stciks 718), size 10-18.

Thread: Hot orange, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Wing: White calftail, stacked.

Tail: Woodchuck guard hairs, stacked.

Body: Dyed rust Australian-possum dubbing.

Hackle: Grizzly and brown hackle.

Adhesive #2: UV-cure resin.

Tools: Hackle pliers.

Sparkle Minnow

Hook: Stinger hook (here a Gamakatsu B10S), size 2.

Cone: Brass Cone, 6mm.

Weight: Lead-free wire, .025.

Thread: Red, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail bottom: White marabou.

Flash: Fluorescent chartreuse Krystal Flash.

Tail top: Olive marabou.

Belly: Pearl EP Sparkle Brush, 3-inch.

Body: Chartreuse EP Sparkle Brush, 3-inch.

Gills: Red tying thread.

Tools: Wire cutters or old scissors, brush.

Saltwater Deceiver

Hook: Standard saltwater hook (here a Gamakatsu O’shaughnessy Saltwater Hook), size 2/0.

Thread: White, 3/0 or 200-denier.

Tail: White bucktail.

Flash: Pearl Krystal Flash.

Sides: White saddle hackles.

Back #1: White bucktail.

Body: Pearl Flat Diamond Braid.

Back #2: White bucktail.

Belly: White bucktail.

Head: White tying thread.

Back stripe: Dyed-red peacock herl.

Eyes: Gold 3D Holographic Eyes 8mm.

Adhesive #1: UV-cure resin, thick.

Adhesive #2: UV-cure resin, thin.

Finally, here’s a great video from Mad River Outfitters, which helps you understand the differences among fly-tying hooks.