Gray’s Sporting Journal Seeks Angling Editor

Gray’s Sporting Journal has announced their search for an angling editor and columnist. “The position requires seven written columns annually, delivered on deadline, about 1,500 words each; evaluate and test new products, choose four, then write and photograph those four for the Gray’s Best year-end feature; and represent Gray’s Sporting Journal at the annual International Fly Tackle Dealer and other fly-fishing conferences and events. The ideal candidate’s knowledge of fly-fishing should range wide and include angling tactics, destinations, tying, and fly fishing history. Foremost, the candidate should be able to deliver compelling content time after time.”

To apply for this position, send two writing samples, a resume, and a few sentences that indicate your knowledge of tying and fly fishing history, listing places in the world you have fished to Russ Lumpkin ([email protected]). Please state “angling editor” in the subject line. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, February 6.