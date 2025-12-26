Video: Curtis’s Top 10 Winter Flies



Winter fly fishing is a game of patience, precision, and—most importantly—having the right bugs in your box. In this video, Curtis from Fly Fish Food in Orem, Utah, is cracking open his “Cheat Code” Winter Fly Box to reveal the 10 specific patterns that have saved his season time and time again. When the water temps drop and the trout get lethargic, you can’t just throw anything. These 10 flies are Curtis’s absolute “go-to” confidence patterns for midges, Baetis, and deep-sluggish trout.