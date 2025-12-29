Video: Winter Streamers on the Dream Stream

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Here’s a cool video in which Richard Magill—from Golden Fly Shop in Golden, Colorado—takes us along on his day throwing streamers at the Dream Stream during a cold, December day. A short tailwater section of the South Platte River, the Dream Stream is a popular winter destination for Front Range anglers, and Richard shares his favorite streamer patterns, rigging choices, and overasll strategy for this time of year.