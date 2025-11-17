Soča Launches New Line of Fly-Fishing Apparel for Women

Four childhood friends who reconnected through their love of fly-fishing have launched a new brand aimed at what they see as a gap in the market. Named for the river in Slovenia where they made their inaugural angling trip, Soča aims to give female anglers a little more fashion in their adventure apparel:

During our adventures on the river, we identified a significant gap in the outdoor apparel market: high-quality, well-designed fly-fishing clothing specifically created for women by women. . . . Our mission with Soča is to bridge the gap between fashion/trendy and function/mountain rugged for women’s fly fishing apparel.

