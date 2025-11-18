Tying Tuesday: Winter Wonders

This week’s Tying Tuesday features three patterns designed to get down in the water column and tempt sluggish fish to strike. Gilbert Rowley shows you how to tie a colorful, flashy pattern based on a jig hook, which means you can bounce it along the bottom with less fear of hang-ups. Next, Wyoming tier Bob Reece shares his versatile Fusion Nymph, which sinks quickly, offers enhanced movement in the water, and is super durable. Finally, Tim Flagler walks us through his process for tying an egg imitation that can be tied in a variety of colors, color combinations, weights, and sizes, giving anglers plenty of options to match to conditions and fish preferences.

Tungsten Surveyor

Hook: Jig hook (here a Syndicate 400 BK), size 12.

Bead: Silver slotted tungsten bead, 3.3mm.

Weight: 7-10 Wraps Lead Wire, 0.015.

Thread: Red, 8/0.

Tail: Medium or dark Pardo Coq de Leon.

Rib: Silver wire, size BR.

Body: Light Rainbow Sow-Scud dubbing.

Thorax/Collar: Dark Rainbow Sow Scud Dubbing.

Hot spot: Tying thread.

Reece’s Fusion Nymph

Hook: Orvis Tactical Czech Nymph Hook, size 14.

Bead: Gold tungsten, 7/64.

Thread: Brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail: Amber Krystal Flash.

Body: Amber Ultra Wire.

Underbody: Tan ostrich herl.

Thorax: Peacock Ice Dub.

Adhesive: Head cement.

Tools: Dubbing wax, bodkin.