Tying Tuesday: Attractors and Stones

This week’s Tying Tuesday features three effective patterns with plenty of color and action. We kick things off witha bright egg-laying caddisfly imitation from, appropriately enough, Caddis Fly Shop in Eugene, Oregon. It’s a high-floating, highly visible imitation that will work well alone or with a dropper. Next up is a cool hopper pattern from Lucy, a commercial fly tier from Nairobi, Kenya. It’s cool to see how a production tier puts a pattern together. Finally, one of the best year-round nymphs is a stonefly imitation, and this micro version from Fischer’s Flies should be especially useful over the next few months.

Pearl Rib Eggdrop Caddis

Hook: Fulling Mill 5050, size 12.

Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Egg: Caddis green Micro Super Suede Chenille.

Body: March brown Tactical Dry Dub.

Rib: Pearl Flashabou, micro.

Underwing: White Ultra Dry Yarn.

Head/wing base: March brown Tactical Dry Dub.

Wing/head: Yearling elk hair, cleaned and stacked.

Sighter: Pink Ultra Dry Yarn.

Hackle: Cream saddle hackle.

Adhesive: Solarez Bone Dry (optional).

Bicho Hopper

Hook: Standard hopper/terrestrial hook, sizes 6-10.

Thread: Tan, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Body: Brown craft foam, 2mm.

Underbody: Tan craft foam, 2mm.

Flash: Pearl Krystal Flash.

Sighter: Orange Poly Yarn.

Post: Orange Poly Yarn.

Legs: White round-rubber legs, knotted.

Antennae: White round-rubber legs, knotted.

Thorax: Peacock herl.

Hackle: Brown hackle.

Leg bars: Black permanent marker.

Micro Stonefly

Hook: Fulling Mill FM5125 Jig Force Short Hook, size 14.

Bead: Copper slotted tungsten bead, 3.2mm.

Thread: Brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.

Tail/ rear legs: Brown Flexi-Floss Micro.

Body: Brown Micro Herl Chenille.

Front legs: Brown Flexi-Floss Micro.

Collar: Rusty brown Tactical Microflash Dub.

Adhesive: Solarez Bone Dry (optional).