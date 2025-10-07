Tying Tuesday: Attractors and Stones
This week’s Tying Tuesday features three effective patterns with plenty of color and action. We kick things off witha bright egg-laying caddisfly imitation from, appropriately enough, Caddis Fly Shop in Eugene, Oregon. It’s a high-floating, highly visible imitation that will work well alone or with a dropper. Next up is a cool hopper pattern from Lucy, a commercial fly tier from Nairobi, Kenya. It’s cool to see how a production tier puts a pattern together. Finally, one of the best year-round nymphs is a stonefly imitation, and this micro version from Fischer’s Flies should be especially useful over the next few months.
Pearl Rib Eggdrop Caddis
Hook: Fulling Mill 5050, size 12.
Thread: Black, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Egg: Caddis green Micro Super Suede Chenille.
Body: March brown Tactical Dry Dub.
Rib: Pearl Flashabou, micro.
Underwing: White Ultra Dry Yarn.
Head/wing base: March brown Tactical Dry Dub.
Wing/head: Yearling elk hair, cleaned and stacked.
Sighter: Pink Ultra Dry Yarn.
Hackle: Cream saddle hackle.
Adhesive: Solarez Bone Dry (optional).
Bicho Hopper
Hook: Standard hopper/terrestrial hook, sizes 6-10.
Thread: Tan, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Body: Brown craft foam, 2mm.
Underbody: Tan craft foam, 2mm.
Flash: Pearl Krystal Flash.
Sighter: Orange Poly Yarn.
Post: Orange Poly Yarn.
Legs: White round-rubber legs, knotted.
Antennae: White round-rubber legs, knotted.
Thorax: Peacock herl.
Hackle: Brown hackle.
Leg bars: Black permanent marker.
Micro Stonefly
Hook: Fulling Mill FM5125 Jig Force Short Hook, size 14.
Bead: Copper slotted tungsten bead, 3.2mm.
Thread: Brown, 8/0 or 70-denier.
Tail/ rear legs: Brown Flexi-Floss Micro.
Body: Brown Micro Herl Chenille.
Front legs: Brown Flexi-Floss Micro.
Collar: Rusty brown Tactical Microflash Dub.
Adhesive: Solarez Bone Dry (optional).
