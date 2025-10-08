Dave Whitlock’s Fly-Fishing Gear Auction This Weekend

It’s been three years since legendary angler, tier, author, and artist Dave Whitlock passed away. This weekend, Dave’s wife, Emily, will be hosting an online auction of an impressive list of gear left behind. (Check out the items up for action here.)

Here’s Emily’s announcement of the event:

Dave’s been gone 3 years now and much about my life has changed. As I begin planning the next chapter of this adventure, I see the need to downsize…so difficult after 35 years together.

To that end I am offering a collection of rods and reels, many that were instrumental in the development and growth of our sport and all owned and used by both Dave and me. Several of these rods have Dave’s name on them.

On October 11-12, 2025, these personal rods and reels will be offered for sale on the Whitlock website: www.davewhitlock.com. It will be a two-day auction, with reserve on some of the items, starting Saturday morning at 10am central and ending at 3 pm on Sunday.

If you’ll be out fishing, email me ([email protected]) with your highest bid and I’ll be sure to save it for you if you bid highest.

Live Facebook sessions on those days, for asking questions and telling stories, will be hosted by good friends and great guides, Chad Johnson and Ben Levin, from the White River in Arkansas and fly-tying friend, Allen Rupp.

It promises to be fun and memory filled. I hope you will join us!