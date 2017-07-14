Tippets: Outside’s 2017 Fly Fishing Gear Guide, Tail Fly Fishing Magazine
- From reels and nets to sandals and shorts, find the top picks for “The Best Fly-Fishing Tools of 2017” in this recent article from Outside Magazine.
- The recent issue of Tail Fly Fishing Magazine features fly fishing in diverse locales from South Padre Island to Ireland. The publication will celebrate their 5 year anniversary in September. Read more of the July/August Issue 30 online.
