Tying Tuesday: From Realistic to Reckless

There’s a spectrum to fly tying that doesn’t get talked about enough. On one end, you’ve got the purists—tyers who want every fiber placed just so, every segment colored to mimic the real thing down to the lateral line. On the other, there are the tyers who mix two dubbings together on a whim, slap a name on the result, and dare the fish to ignore it. This week’s Tying Tuesday lives in that full range, and we think you’ll find something worth spinning up no matter where your instincts fall.

We’re starting with a Bleeding Bait Fish—a muskrat-bodied streamer with a fish mask head that looks deceptively simple until it hits the water and moves like something wounded. From there, we shift to the opposite end of the craft with a Realistic Caddis Pupa built layer by meticulous layer: latex skin, Sharpie shading, melted mono eyes, the works. Then it’s back to the improvisational side with the Strawberry Jam Nymph, an experimental pattern born at the vise with a pink-and-olive ice dub body and a UV-coated red hotspot wingcase. We close with a Rabbit Leech—a pattern that’s been fooling fish since long before any of us picked up a bobbin, and a reminder that sometimes the simplest flies are still the deadliest.

Four flies, four philosophies. Queue them up.

Bleeding Bait Fish

Hook: Fulling Mill Streamer Stripper, size 1

Thread: Troutline Sumo Power 100D (white)

Tail: Troutline Muskrat Zonker Strip 3mm (bleached)

Dubbing 1: Fulling Mill Voodoo Streamer Salty Light Tan Pearl

Dubbing 2: Troutline Mad Rabbit Natural

Ghost Hair: Sybai Red

Head: Troutline Fish Mask, size 6

Adhesive: Super Glue

Realistic Caddis Pupa

Hook: Ahrex FW541, size 12

Thread: TheFlySmith 20D and 32D GSP

Underbody: TheFlySmith 600D Worm Thread

Body: TheFlySmith Thin Latex Natural

Lateral Lines: TheFlySmith 6/0 Traditional Wax

Dubbing: Superfine

Wing Pads: Medallion Sheeting

Legs: Pheasant Tail Fibers

Antennae: Wood Duck Fibers

Eyes: Monofilament (melted)

Coloring: Sharpie Markers

Resin: UV Craft

Strawberry Jam Nymph

Hook: Size 12–16, 1x long nymph or wet fly

Thread: Black (or red)

Tail: Brown hen fibers

Rib: Red wire, size brassie

Body: Light olive and pink Ice Dub blend

Wingcase: Red duck slip with UV resin over

Rabbit Leech

Hook: Risen Streamer 200

Weight: Lead-free wire (.020″)

Thread: Veevus 140 (white/black)

Tail/Collar: Rabbit strip

Flash: Flashabou (pearl)

Resin: Solarez Ultra Thin