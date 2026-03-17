Tying Tuesday: From Realistic to Reckless

There’s a spectrum to fly tying that doesn’t get talked about enough. On one end, you’ve got the purists—tyers who want every fiber placed just so, every segment colored to mimic the real thing down to the lateral line. On the other, there are the tyers who mix two dubbings together on a whim, slap a name on the result, and dare the fish to ignore it. This week’s Tying Tuesday lives in that full range, and we think you’ll find something worth spinning up no matter where your instincts fall.
We’re starting with a Bleeding Bait Fish—a muskrat-bodied streamer with a fish mask head that looks deceptively simple until it hits the water and moves like something wounded. From there, we shift to the opposite end of the craft with a Realistic Caddis Pupa built layer by meticulous layer: latex skin, Sharpie shading, melted mono eyes, the works. Then it’s back to the improvisational side with the Strawberry Jam Nymph, an experimental pattern born at the vise with a pink-and-olive ice dub body and a UV-coated red hotspot wingcase. We close with a Rabbit Leech—a pattern that’s been fooling fish since long before any of us picked up a bobbin, and a reminder that sometimes the simplest flies are still the deadliest.
Four flies, four philosophies. Queue them up.
Bleeding Bait Fish
Hook: Fulling Mill Streamer Stripper, size 1 Thread: Troutline Sumo Power 100D (white) Tail: Troutline Muskrat Zonker Strip 3mm (bleached) Dubbing 1: Fulling Mill Voodoo Streamer Salty Light Tan Pearl Dubbing 2: Troutline Mad Rabbit Natural Ghost Hair: Sybai Red Head: Troutline Fish Mask, size 6 Adhesive: Super Glue
Strawberry Jam Nymph
Hook: Size 12–16, 1x long nymph or wet fly Thread: Black (or red) Tail: Brown hen fibers Rib: Red wire, size brassie Body: Light olive and pink Ice Dub blend Wingcase: Red duck slip with UV resin over