Lake Tahoe Workshop Unites Global Scientists to Protect the World’s Largest Trout

Scientists from Europe, Mongolia, China, Japan, Russia, and the United States met March 2–4 at the University of Nevada, Reno’s Tahoe Institute for Global Sustainability to tackle an urgent question: how to keep the world’s largest trout from disappearing. The three-day workshop at UNR’s Lake Tahoe campus focused on five species of giant trout in the genera Hucho and Parahucho, collectively known as taimen, freshwater apex predators that can exceed 66 pounds and live more than 30 years.

All five species face accelerating pressure from dam construction, climate change, and illegal or unsustainable harvest. Their shared vulnerability—long-lived, slow-growing, dependent on connected river systems—makes them especially difficult to recover once populations decline.

Who Was in the Room

The workshop drew university researchers alongside scientists from the Wild Salmon Center and the Prince William Sound Science Center. A representative from the Summit Lake Paiute Tribe provided context on recovery efforts for Nevada’s own giant trout, the Lahontan cutthroat trout.

“We know very little about what it takes to protect these fish, so a lot of our work this week has been focused on filling in some of those knowledge gaps and focusing on ways to conserve them,” said Matthew Sloat, science director at the Wild Salmon Center, in a university statement.

Conservation Roadmap

Participants began drafting a collaborative paper synthesizing current research across all five taimen species and identifying gaps that have stalled conservation action. They also compiled and exchanged population data to support forthcoming revisions to International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List assessments—updated classifications that carry weight in national protection decisions.

Olaf Jensen, a professor at the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Limnology, offered a note of qualified optimism. In rivers where water flow remains unimpeded, he said, fish can still find thermal refuge through long-distance movement. “If we keep habitats intact and barrier free, fish are able to adapt in a way that allows them to handle some climate change,” Jensen said.

The Lahontan Cutthroat Parallel

The Lake Tahoe setting sharpened the workshop’s relevance for North American anglers. Lahontan cutthroat trout (Oncorhynchus clarkii henshawi)—North America’s largest inland trout, capable of reaching 40 to 60 pounds—once thrived in Lake Tahoe before vanishing from the lake in the 1930s. Today, the species occupies roughly 2% of its historic lake habitat and less than 10% of its historic river and stream habitat in self-sustaining wild populations, according to UNR. Dams, water diversions, introduced species, and historical overharvest drove the collapse—the same constellation of threats now bearing down on taimen across Eurasia.

The Summit Lake Paiute Tribe continues to play a central role in Lahontan cutthroat recovery, maintaining one of the species’ last self-sustaining lacustrine populations at Summit Lake in northern Nevada.

Two Decades of Fieldwork

UNR faculty have worked in Mongolia’s central steppe since 2004, partnering with local communities on river conservation and training early-career scientists. That fieldwork has produced peer-reviewed research on taimen population genetics, growth rates, and new tools for assessing river health.

“Dr. Hogan and I spent 21 years in Mongolia to help conserve the taimen,” said Sudeep Chandra, a foundation professor in UNR’s Department of Biology and faculty member at the Tahoe Institute. Chandra and Zeb Hogan, a UNR research professor, are organizing a catch-and-release fly fishing research expedition to Mongolia this September through the Tahoe Institute and Sweetwater Travel Company.

MidCurrent has covered taimen conservation and fly fishing for the species extensively. Anglers interested in Hokkaido’s Sakhalin taimen can find more in our recent video feature on Japanese fly fishing.