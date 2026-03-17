Win an Epic 476 Packlight Fly Rod and Support Native Fish

Win a beautiful, limited-edition black 7′ 6″, 5-piece, 4-weight high-performance modern glass fly rod from Epic. This Epic Reference Series FastGlass 476 Packlight is an NFC favorite for larger streams and small rivers. When NFC was looking for a rod to present to founding member and National Chair Emily Bastian for her efforts, we chose the 476 Packlight for its uniqueness and versatility. Long enough to extend your cast a bit but short enough to move through the woods, this rod can do it all. And at a packed length of roughly 20 inches, the 476 Packlight lives up to its name as a backcountry pack rod.

A $695 value, only 75 tickets will be sold. Proceeds help fund wild native fish conservation efforts.

“With roughly 30 fly rods to choose from, my Epic 476 Packlight is the first rod I reach for when heading into the backcountry. And backcountry fishing for wild native brook trout is my favorite thing to do.” — Bob Mallard, executive director, NFC

Special thanks to Epic Fly Rods and co-sponsor MidCurrent for their ongoing support of NFC and wild native fish. Please support these best-in-class fly-fishing industry companies as they have supported us and the resources we all enjoy.

Purchase raffle tickets here