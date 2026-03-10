Western Snow Drought Deepens Heading into Spring, Raising Stakes for Summer Fishing

A warm, dry February erased what little optimism remained for western snowpack recovery, leaving Colorado, Utah, and Montana facing some of the worst snow water equivalent readings in their modern records heading into March. For fly fishers planning summer trips to Rocky Mountain freestone rivers, the numbers point toward an early and punishing season of low flows, warm water, and fishing restrictions that could arrive weeks ahead of schedule.

The 2026 snow drought is not a precipitation drought—that distinction matters. Most western basins received average or above-average precipitation in fall and early winter, but record warmth meant much of it fell as rain rather than snow. NASA satellite data showed western snow cover on January 15 at roughly 142,700 square miles—the lowest for that date in the MODIS record dating to 2001 and less than one-third of the median. Warm atmospheric rivers delivered moisture, but the freezing line sat so high that the mountains couldn’t bank it as snow.

Colorado and Utah: The Worst of It

Colorado’s central Rockies are in the deepest trouble. Denver Water reported that as of March 2, the South Platte Basin within its collection system stood at 49% of normal—the worst on record for that date—while the Colorado River Basin side was at 62%, the second worst. The utility, which depends on mountain snowpack for 90% of its supply to 1.5 million people, said additional drought-response watering restrictions are likely this summer. To reach a normal spring peak, Denver Water would need an additional eight to 10 feet of snow—a figure that grows more improbable by the week.

Utah’s picture is similarly grim. The state’s March 1 snow water equivalent sits at 61% of median, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, with 29 of Utah’s 140 SNOTEL monitoring sites reporting their lowest-ever readings. Six major basins have hit record-low SWE, and the NRCS cautioned that record-poor runoff may follow in multiple basins. A stark elevational split defines the season: high-altitude sites like Spirit Lake in the Uintas report near-normal conditions at 97%, while stations just a thousand feet lower sit in the bottom 5th percentile of their records.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting a public meeting tonight (March 10) in Granby to discuss fish populations and recent management changes at Grand County reservoirs—Grand Lake, Lake Granby, and Shadow Mountain—a timely conversation given the pressures building on Colorado’s fisheries.

Montana: Early Gains Lost

Montana, which MidCurrent’s January report flagged as a possible bright spot after December’s atmospheric river pushed some basins well above normal, has taken a sharp turn. A warm February eroded earlier gains across the state. The Flathead Basin dropped to 73% of average entering March, the Kootenai to 84%, and 95% of the state is now experiencing drought conditions—up from 52% at the end of December.

The statewide picture is severe. Of the 232 snow monitoring stations with at least 30 years of data, 24 recorded their lowest-ever March 1 snow water equivalent, 26 their second lowest, and an additional 28 fell in the lowest five years on record. NRCS hydrologist Florence Miller noted the stark elevational contrast—higher sites holding closer to normal while low-elevation stations are setting records for the wrong reasons.

“Given the inherent uncertainty of early spring forecasts, and the lack of valley snow, it could be prudent for water users to make conservative management decisions,” Miller said in the March water supply outlook.

What This Means on the Water

The cascade from snowpack to fishing conditions runs through a familiar chain: less stored snow means less gradual melt, earlier peak runoff, lower base flows by midsummer, and warmer water temperatures sooner. Freestone rivers in Utah, Colorado, and the Pacific Northwest face the highest risk, while tailwaters that rely on reservoir storage—the Green below Flaming Gorge, the Fryingpan below Ruedi—offer more stability.

Montana’s hoot owl restrictions are the clearest early-warning indicator. Last summer, 14 western Montana rivers and several Yellowstone Park waterways were under restrictions or closures as water temperatures exceeded 73 degrees Fahrenheit for three consecutive days—the threshold at which Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks implements afternoon fishing bans. The Big Hole, Bitterroot, Jefferson, Beaverhead, Madison, Clark Fork, Gallatin, and Smith rivers were all affected. With lower snowpack going into 2026, those restrictions are likely to start earlier and cover more water.

Yellowstone National Park has already made a telling adaptation. In January, park officials announced that the Firehole, Gibbon, and Madison rivers will open to fishing on May 1 this year—weeks ahead of the traditional Memorial Day weekend opener. The decision reflects the increasing frequency of midsummer closures on these thermally influenced rivers, where the Firehole has regularly exceeded 80 degrees by late June in recent years. The park is effectively giving anglers an earlier window while conditions remain viable, acknowledging that the back end of the season is shrinking.

The Bigger Water Picture

The snow drought lands at an inflection point for western water policy. The Bureau of Reclamation released its draft environmental impact statement for post-2026 Colorado River operations in January, evaluating five management alternatives for Lake Powell and Lake Mead after the current guidelines expire this year. The public comment period closed March 2. The seven basin states have not reached consensus, and Reclamation has committed to a decision before October 1—the start of the 2027 water year.

For fly fishers, the Colorado River negotiations are usually background noise, but the connections are direct. How Glen Canyon Dam releases are managed affects the tailwater fishery below it, and allocation decisions ripple through every tributary system in the basin. Conservation organizations including Trout Unlimited submitted formal comments during the process.

Wildfire adds another layer of risk. The National Interagency Fire Center’s March outlook noted that late-spring and early-summer fire activity will depend heavily on short-term precipitation patterns. Persistent dryness in parts of the West—particularly east of the Cascades and in the southern Rockies—has raised concern, though heavy spring precipitation could still moderate the worst outcomes. Fire seasons in recent years have hammered western watersheds with sediment loads and debris flows that degrade fisheries for years after the flames pass.

What to Watch

March and April storms could still reshape the picture. Denver Water noted that in past years, dry starts have sometimes been rescued by heavy late-season snowfall. But the window is closing. The La Niña pattern that drove some of the winter warmth is expected to fade into ENSO-neutral conditions, with growing chances of El Niño by summer—a pattern that historically doesn’t favor the southern Rockies for precipitation.

For anglers planning summer trips, the practical calculus is straightforward: watch the gauges, not the calendar. SNOTEL readings, USGS stream gauges, and water temperature data tell a more honest story than tradition does. Tailwaters, high-country streams, and northern Montana and Wyoming remain the safer bets. And if hoot owl restrictions arrive in June instead of mid-July, that won’t be a surprise—it will be the forecast playing out.