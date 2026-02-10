Tying Tuesday: Variety is the Spice of Life



This week’s Tying Tuesday brings together four patterns that couldn’t be more different from one another—proof that a little variety at the bench can keep things interesting when the water isn’t cooperating.

We’re starting small with a Perdigon—a competition-style nymph that’s as clean and precise as they come—and a Biot Midge Emerger from Charlie Craven that’s been quietly fooling trout in the film for years. From there, we jump to the Hotheaded Leech, a stillwater sleeper that absolutely hammers brook trout in backwoods ponds. And to round things out, Morten Valeur of Ahrex Hooks walks through his RAW CF Baitfish, a big-profile streamer built to stay light and castable while targeting predatory trout in Scandinavian rivers.

Four flies, four moods. Grab your vise and tie along.



Perdigon

Hook: Ahrex FW555, size 18

Bead: Saluda Beads (to match hook size)

Thread: TheFlySmith 6/0 Traditional in Watery Olive and Cherry

Tail: Coq de Leon (CDL) Flash: Small flash (for gas bubble)

Resin: UV Craft Fly Tying Resin

Biot Midge Emerger

Hook: TMC 101, size 18

Thread: 14/0 Veevus in Black

Body: Black goose or turkey biot

Thorax: Black dubbing (super fine, beaver, hare’s mask, or rabbit)

Hackle: Blue hen cape feather

Adhesive: Zap-A-Gap

Hotheaded Leech

Hook: Standard wet fly hook, size 10

Bead: Metallic red plummeting tungsten

Thread: UTC 70, black

Tail: Black marabou (tied slightly longer than a standard Woolly Bugger tail)

Flash: Red flash

Rib: Extra small silver wire

Body: Arizona Semi Seal dubbing (black/red), applied in a dubbing loop

Hackle: Black saddle hackle (sparse wraps)

RAW CF Baitfish

Hook: Ahrex TP610 Trout Predator, #1/0 or #1

Weight: Pro Sportfisher Raw Weight, #M or #S

Thread: White Bennechi 8/0

Tail: White and gray Craft Fur

Body: White Craft Fur and Angel Hair HD Holographic Silver

Head/Back: Back: Gray Craft Fur — Head: White Craft Fur

Eyes: Pro Sportfisher Cool Eyes, 8mm or 6mm, Silver