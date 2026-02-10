Tying Tuesday: Variety is the Spice of Life
This week’s Tying Tuesday brings together four patterns that couldn’t be more different from one another—proof that a little variety at the bench can keep things interesting when the water isn’t cooperating.
We’re starting small with a Perdigon—a competition-style nymph that’s as clean and precise as they come—and a Biot Midge Emerger from Charlie Craven that’s been quietly fooling trout in the film for years. From there, we jump to the Hotheaded Leech, a stillwater sleeper that absolutely hammers brook trout in backwoods ponds. And to round things out, Morten Valeur of Ahrex Hooks walks through his RAW CF Baitfish, a big-profile streamer built to stay light and castable while targeting predatory trout in Scandinavian rivers.
Four flies, four moods. Grab your vise and tie along.
Perdigon
Hook: Ahrex FW555, size 18
Bead: Saluda Beads (to match hook size)
Thread: TheFlySmith 6/0 Traditional in Watery Olive and Cherry
Tail: Coq de Leon (CDL) Flash: Small flash (for gas bubble)
Resin: UV Craft Fly Tying Resin
Biot Midge Emerger
Hook: TMC 101, size 18
Thread: 14/0 Veevus in Black
Body: Black goose or turkey biot
Thorax: Black dubbing (super fine, beaver, hare’s mask, or rabbit)
Hackle: Blue hen cape feather
Adhesive: Zap-A-Gap
Hotheaded Leech
Hook: Standard wet fly hook, size 10
Bead: Metallic red plummeting tungsten
Thread: UTC 70, black
Tail: Black marabou (tied slightly longer than a standard Woolly Bugger tail)
Flash: Red flash
Rib: Extra small silver wire
Body: Arizona Semi Seal dubbing (black/red), applied in a dubbing loop
Hackle: Black saddle hackle (sparse wraps)
RAW CF Baitfish
Hook: Ahrex TP610 Trout Predator, #1/0 or #1
Weight: Pro Sportfisher Raw Weight, #M or #S
Thread: White Bennechi 8/0
Tail: White and gray Craft Fur
Body: White Craft Fur and Angel Hair HD Holographic Silver
Head/Back: Back: Gray Craft Fur — Head: White Craft Fur
Eyes: Pro Sportfisher Cool Eyes, 8mm or 6mm, Silver
