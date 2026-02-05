SITKA Gear Expands into Fishing with Purpose-Built Apparel Systems

Sitka Gear, the Bozeman, Montana–based technical hunting apparel company, has launched Sitka Fish, a new line of performance fishing apparel designed to work across all waters. The expansion marks the brand’s move from a seasonal hunting focus to a year-round outdoor apparel company.

The launch isn’t a stretch for the brand—Sitka says 70 percent of its existing customers already identify as anglers. With nearly 58 million fishing participants in the United States, the company sees a significant gap in purpose-built fishing apparel.

“Fishing is more than a hobby for our customers—it is part of how they live,” said Matt Carara, Product Line Manager at Sitka Gear. “With Sitka Fish, we’re delivering gear that removes barriers to the pursuit of fishing, so anglers can focus on connecting with the fish, the environment, and the people around them.”

The Lineup

The initial product range is headlined by three systems:

Crosscurrent Wading System. A stockingfoot wader built with four-layer Gore-Tex Pro construction, available in zip and non-zip configurations ($800–$1,000). Purpose-built wading boots ($249 felt, $299 rubber) feature replaceable traction systems, quick-drying materials, and construction aimed at surviving wet/dry cycles.

CAT-5 Jacket and Bib. A rain-and-wind system ($500 each) using Gore-Tex with Stretch technology, designed to maintain casting and netting mobility while delivering waterproof protection.

Guard Sun Hoodie ($99) and Guard LS Shirt ($129). Warm-weather layers with integrated UPF 50+ sun protection and Insect Shield treatment.

The full product range is available at sitkagear.com/fish, in Sitka Gear retail locations, and at select specialty retailers nationwide.

Films

To showcase the gear across a range of fisheries, Sitka produced four short films: “A Town Called Sitka” (steelhead in Alaska), “Feathers to Fins” (turkey and permit in the Yucatán), “Casting for Ghosts” (musky in the Midwest), and “Kings to Giants” (tarpon and largemouth bass in Florida). The films will roll out from February through June 2026.

Conservation Partnerships

Sitka Fish launches with five conservation partnerships: Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (public water access), American Rivers (river protection and restoration), Keep Fish Wet (science-based catch-and-release education), Captains for Clean Water (Everglades and clean-water restoration), and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers‘ Armed Forces Initiative with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (habitat restoration).

“At Sitka, conservation is not a campaign—it is core to how we show up in the outdoors,” said Lindsey Davis, Director of Conservation at Sitka Gear.