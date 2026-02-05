Fulling Mill Saltwater Fly Lineup for 2026

Fulling Mill kicked off 2026 with a batch of new saltwater patterns aimed at flats anglers, tropical destination travelers, and European coastal fly fishermen alike. The company published an international overview on January 8 covering its non-US catalog. A separate US-specific saltwater roundup—last year’s appeared on January 29—had not yet been posted at the time of this writing. Last year the international and American lineups overlapped significantly, but US availability of the patterns below has not yet been confirmed unless otherwise noted.

Flexo Crab Expansion

The centerpiece of the 2026 saltwater announcement is an expansion of Fulling Mill’s popular Flexo Crab series, long regarded as one of the best permit flies on the market, particularly for selective fish. The woven-body design, prized for the realistic profile it presents as it sinks through the water column, adds a new orange colorway for 2026. According to the company, the orange version has been highly successful at destinations in and around the Seychelles.

The Micro Flexo and Trigger Flexo also receive notable hook choices. The Micro Flexo, previously offered on Gamakatsu SL11 hooks, now rides on Fulling Mill’s new Universal Salt hook, while the Trigger Flexo is tied on Owner Fly Liner hooks for durability against triggerfish. The standard Flexo Crab itself is tied on the SL12 and is available in the US saltwater catalog in existing colorways. The Micro Flexo and Trigger Flexo are carried by US dealers. The new orange colorway has so far appeared only in the international announcement.

Beadchain Crab

New for the international catalog is the Beadchain Crab, a small, lightweight crab pattern tied on Fulling Mill’s Universal Salt hook. Designed for situations where a heavily weighted fly would spook fish, the company recommends it for both bonefish and permit on shallow flats. It does not yet appear on the US site.

Slinky Clouser — New Colors

Captain Phil Dolivet of Brittany Fly Fishing developed three new Slinky Clouser color combinations for the 2026 international catalog. Dolivet designed the colorways primarily for European sea bass along the coasts of the UK and Europe. The base Slinky Clouser pattern is available in the US catalog; the new colors have not yet been listed there.

Andino Deceiver on 4/0 SL12s

The Andino Deceiver, a long-standing Fulling Mill baitfish pattern for predatory saltwater and freshwater species, appears in the 2026 international announcement on size 4/0 Gamakatsu SL12 hooks. The pattern has been a staple of the company’s big-game lineup for years; the 2026 mention highlights the heavy-duty SL12 platform for large predatory saltwater species. Existing Andino Deceiver variations are available in the US catalog.

US Catalog

Fulling Mill’s US saltwater catalog continues to carry a deep bench of proven patterns alongside the Flexo Crab series, including the Mangum’s Dragon Tail, and recent additions from Signature Tyers Mike Mitchell and Ben Whalley. Mitchell’s Itchy and Scratchy, a versatile critter-and-shrimp pattern he developed around 2010, and Whalley’s Money Minnow, an unweighted baitfish with an epoxy head and synthetic construction, both entered the catalog in 2025 and remain among the company’s most versatile saltwater offerings. When the US-specific 2026 announcement arrives, additional patterns and colorways may follow. Flies are available through Fulling Mill and authorized dealers.