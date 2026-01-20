Tying Tuesday: Essential Winter Midges and Technical Nymphs

This week’s collection begins at the surface with Savage Flies’ Snow Fly, a masterclass in visibility design for winter dry fly fishing. Charlie Craven’s Bucky’s Midge Cluster tackles complex hatches through clever material stacking, offering a smart solution when fish key in on clusters rather than singles.

Below the film, the SOS Chironomid from Fly Fish Food demonstrates how profile and subtle movement can make all the difference. And McFly Angler’s Flash Back Pheasant Tail breathes new life into a timeless pattern with strategic flash placement—a reminder of why this design remains a cold-weather staple.

Together, these patterns blend traditional foundations with modern materials and techniques. Master them now, and you’ll be ready when those subtle winter hatches begin.

Tying Materials

Hook: Standard dry fly hook sizes 18 to 24

Thread: White 8/0 or 12/0 Uni-thread

Wing: White CDC puff or fibers

Hackle: High-quality white dry fly hackle.

Tying Materials

Hook: Tiemco 2488 #18-22

Thread: 8/0 Black or Olive

Body: Strung Peacock Herl

Wing: Two white CDC plumes

Hackle: Grizzly dry fly hackle

Tying Materials

Hook: Tiemco 2488 or 2487 sizes 12-18

Bead: White Tungsten (2.0mm to 2.8mm)

Thread: UTC 70 Denier Black

Rib: Small Silver Ultra Wire

Body: Holographic Silver Tinsel

Coating: Solarez Bone Dry UV Resin.

Tying Materials

Hook: Standard Nymph Hook (Size 14-20)

Bead: Gold Brass or Tungsten

Thread: 8/0 Brown or Black

Tail: Pheasant Tail Fibers

Ribbing: Fine Copper Wire

Abdomen: Pheasant Tail Fibers

Wingcase: Pearl Mylar Tinsel or Flashabou

Thorax: Peacock Herl.