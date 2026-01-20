Tying Tuesday: Essential Winter Midges and Technical Nymphs
This week’s collection begins at the surface with Savage Flies’ Snow Fly, a masterclass in visibility design for winter dry fly fishing. Charlie Craven’s Bucky’s Midge Cluster tackles complex hatches through clever material stacking, offering a smart solution when fish key in on clusters rather than singles.
Below the film, the SOS Chironomid from Fly Fish Food demonstrates how profile and subtle movement can make all the difference. And McFly Angler’s Flash Back Pheasant Tail breathes new life into a timeless pattern with strategic flash placement—a reminder of why this design remains a cold-weather staple.
Together, these patterns blend traditional foundations with modern materials and techniques. Master them now, and you’ll be ready when those subtle winter hatches begin.
Tying Materials
Hook: Standard dry fly hook sizes 18 to 24
Thread: White 8/0 or 12/0 Uni-thread
Wing: White CDC puff or fibers
Hackle: High-quality white dry fly hackle.
Tying Materials
Hook: Tiemco 2488 #18-22
Thread: 8/0 Black or Olive
Body: Strung Peacock Herl
Wing: Two white CDC plumes
Hackle: Grizzly dry fly hackle
Tying Materials
Hook: Tiemco 2488 or 2487 sizes 12-18
Bead: White Tungsten (2.0mm to 2.8mm)
Thread: UTC 70 Denier Black
Rib: Small Silver Ultra Wire
Body: Holographic Silver Tinsel
Coating: Solarez Bone Dry UV Resin.
Tying Materials
Hook: Standard Nymph Hook (Size 14-20)
Bead: Gold Brass or Tungsten
Thread: 8/0 Brown or Black
Tail: Pheasant Tail Fibers
Ribbing: Fine Copper Wire
Abdomen: Pheasant Tail Fibers
Wingcase: Pearl Mylar Tinsel or Flashabou
Thorax: Peacock Herl.
Tying Tuesday: Patterns Worth Your Vise Time