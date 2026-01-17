Sage Unveils Limited Edition Enforcer Grand Slam Reels: A Collector’s Dream for Flats Anglers

Just as saltwater fly fishers begin booking spring trips to Caribbean flats and the Florida Keys, Sage has introduced what may become the most sought-after reels of the season: the Enforcer Grand Slam limited edition series.

The three-model collection pays tribute to the legendary saltwater “Grand Slam”—the rare feat of landing a bonefish, permit, and tarpon in a single day. Each reel in the series corresponds to one of these species, with laser-engraved artwork by South Carolina-based artist Bre Drake adorning each model: the 7/8 weight (Bonefish), 9/10 weight (Permit), and 11/12 weight (Tarpon).

Built for Battle

The Grand Slam edition builds on Sage’s proven Enforcer platform, which itself evolved from the company’s THERMO big game bluewater reels. The cold-forged aluminum frame and enhanced construction bring serious stopping power to the flats, where fish can strip line at blistering speeds and anglers need immediate, reliable drag.

Perhaps the most significant upgrade is the 50 percent increase in drag capacity over the predecessor Spectrum MAX series. The 7/8 Bonefish model delivers 8 pounds of drag at the arbor, while the 9/10 Permit model provides 15 pounds, and the 11/12 Tarpon model offers 17 pounds—figures that should satisfy anglers chasing triple-digit tarpon or explosive permit runs.

Sage also enhanced the internal components with beefed-up O-rings and larger drag discs to maintain consistency throughout extended fights. A redesigned reel foot with radiused corners addresses a common frustration: leader abrasion when line inevitably wraps around the foot during chaotic hookups.

Stealth Mode for Sight Fishing

The entire Grand Slam series features a “Stealth” matte black finish designed to minimize glare on sun-drenched flats—a practical consideration that veteran guides will appreciate. The finish matches Sage’s SALT R8 Grand Slam Edition rods, enabling anglers to build a fully coordinated system.

The Artist Behind the Engravings

Bre Drake, the artist whose work graces each reel, has become a prominent creative voice in the fly fishing community. A photographer-turned-designer based in Charleston, South Carolina, Drake left the corporate world to pursue creative work full-time. She now creates outdoor-inspired designs while regularly fishing the Low Country’s redfish flats with her husband Wilds Drake of Drake Boatworks and their two golden retrievers.

Her engravings capture the spirit of each Grand Slam species, adding collectible appeal to already high-performance reels.

Limited Production, Strategic Timing

Sage is positioning the Enforcer Grand Slam as a collector’s item as much as a fishing tool. The reels are exclusively available through specialty dealers, with retailer reports suggesting extremely limited production runs.

The companion SALT R8 Grand Slam Edition rods offer a glimpse at the scarcity Sage is cultivating: only 200 Bonefish rods, 130 Permit rods, and 70 Tarpon rods were produced. While official Enforcer reel production numbers haven’t been confirmed, similar constraints are expected.

The mid-January launch timing is strategic. Peak booking season for spring saltwater trips runs from January through March, and serious flats anglers planning expeditions to Belize, Mexico, the Bahamas, or the Florida Keys are precisely the audience for this release.

The Bottom Line

At $625 per reel, the Enforcer Grand Slam isn’t an impulse purchase—it’s a statement piece for dedicated saltwater anglers. Combined with a SALT R8 Grand Slam rod ($1,150), collectors can build a matched system that represents both peak performance and limited-edition exclusivity.

For anglers who’ve experienced the chaos and triumph of a Grand Slam day—or dream of achieving one—Sage is offering gear that celebrates the pursuit.

For more information, visit sageflyfish.com or contact your local specialty fly shop.