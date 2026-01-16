Wiley X Launches Custom Eyewear Program

Wiley X has introduced a new Custom Eyewear Program that lets customers design their own frames through the company’s website.

The program currently offers customization on three models—the WX Founder, WX Ovation, and WX Jakl—with options to mix and match frame colors, lens colors, logo colors, and bag choices. Each custom pair meets ANSI Z87.1+ safety standards and features impact-resistant lenses built with the company’s CAPTIVATE technology, which is designed to enhance color, contrast, and clarity across varying light conditions.

“Wiley X has always been about purpose-built eyewear that performs when it matters most,” said CEO Dan Freeman. “With our Custom Eyewear Program, we’re giving customers the opportunity to make that performance personal.”

Founded in 1987 by military veteran Myles Freeman Sr., Wiley X has built its reputation on protective eyewear that exceeds standard sunglass durability. All adult styles meet ANSI Z87.1 high-velocity and high-mass impact safety standards, and several models also meet U.S. military MIL-PRF-32432 (GL) ballistic eye protection standards.

The Custom Eyewear Program is live now at wileyx.com.