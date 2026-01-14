Bajío Sunglasses Introduces Three New Frames for 2026

Bajío Sunglasses has released its 2026 collection, adding three new frame styles purpose-built for anglers spending long hours on the water.

The new lineup—Palehorse, Cocho, and Coulee—shares a core set of performance features: integrated sun shelves, polarized blue light–blocking lenses, and either removable or discrete side shields designed to cut glare and boost contrast for sight-fishing, reading current, and tracking structure. All three styles are available in three frame colorways and fourteen lens options in both glass and polycarbonate.

Palehorse takes its name from Kevin Beach’s Freeman boat and offers a large but versatile fit. The frame features vented non-slip rubber finishes, recessed nose pads, durable barrel hinges, and a hidden Sun Ledge for additional sun protection. Priced at $219 (polycarbonate) or $269 (glass).

Cocho is an XL frame built for bigger heads. The name references the South American term “Zancochó,” slang for when a hooked fish comes up as just a head—a reminder of what’s lurking below. Flex hinges and fully removable side shields round out the design. Priced at $219 (polycarbonate) or $269 (glass).

Coulee is the small-frame option, named for those in-between waterways that flood during king tides and drain after heavy rains. It features discrete side shields, sun shelves, and spring hinges. Priced at $219 to $269.

More details and the full collection are available at bajiofishing.com.