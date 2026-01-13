Midcurrent Store

Tying Tuesday: Patterns Worth Your Vise Time

January 13, 2026 By: MidCurrent Staff

This week’s selections pair bold attractors with subtle naturals.

The Infamous Pink Worm leans into visibility for when subtlety takes a back seat. On the opposite end, the Pheasant Tail Nymph remains a masterclass in restraint—proof that classic materials and clean proportions never go out of style.

The Cased Caddis is worth a close look with impressive textured realism, and the heavy profile keeps it hugging the bottom where lethargic winter trout tend to hold. Meanwhile, Davie McPhail’s Straggle Midge Pupa offers a more delicate presentation with fibers that bring a tiny pattern to life.

From micro-midges to bright worms, the range here reflects the reality of cold-water fishing: you need options.

Tying Materials

Hook: Standard scud hook (e.g., Dai-Riki 135) in sizes 10-14
Bead: Silver tungsten bead, sized to match hook. Weight: .015 lead-free wire
Thread: Fluorescent pink 6/0 or 140 denier
Body: Micro Ultra Chenille in Hot Pink or Fluorescent Pink.

 

Tying Materials

Hook: Standard nymph hook (e.g., TMC 3761) size 12-18
Bead: Gold brass or tungsten bead
Thread: Brown 8/0
Tail: Pheasant tail fibers
Rib: Fine copper wire
Body: Pheasant tail fibers
Thorax: Peacock herl
Wing Case: Pheasant tail fibers.

 

Tying Materials

Hook: Scud or Curved Nymph Hook #10-14
Thread: 8/0 Black or Dark Brown
Weight: 0.015 Lead Wire,
Larva Body: Chartreuse or Bright Green Dubbing
Case Body: Coarse Squirrel or Hare’s Ear Dubbing mixed with Deer Hair clippings
Legs: Partridge or CDC feathers
Head: Black Synthetic Dubbing.

 

Tying Materials

Hook: Grub Hook #14-18 (e.g., Fulling Mill 5130)
Thread: Black 8/0 Uni-Thread
Breathers: White Poly Yarn or Antron
Body: Black tying thread
Rib: Fine Silver Wire
Thorax: UV Pearl Straggle String (Micro Straggle Chenille)
Coating: Thin UV Resin.