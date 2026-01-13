Tying Tuesday: Patterns Worth Your Vise Time

This week’s selections pair bold attractors with subtle naturals.

The Infamous Pink Worm leans into visibility for when subtlety takes a back seat. On the opposite end, the Pheasant Tail Nymph remains a masterclass in restraint—proof that classic materials and clean proportions never go out of style.

The Cased Caddis is worth a close look with impressive textured realism, and the heavy profile keeps it hugging the bottom where lethargic winter trout tend to hold. Meanwhile, Davie McPhail’s Straggle Midge Pupa offers a more delicate presentation with fibers that bring a tiny pattern to life.

From micro-midges to bright worms, the range here reflects the reality of cold-water fishing: you need options.

Tying Materials

Hook: Standard scud hook (e.g., Dai-Riki 135) in sizes 10-14 Bead: Silver tungsten bead, sized to match hook. Weight: .015 lead-free wire Thread: Fluorescent pink 6/0 or 140 denier Body: Micro Ultra Chenille in Hot Pink or Fluorescent Pink.

Tying Materials

Hook: Standard nymph hook (e.g., TMC 3761) size 12-18

Bead: Gold brass or tungsten bead Thread: Brown 8/0 Tail: Pheasant tail fibers Rib: Fine copper wire Body: Pheasant tail fibers Thorax: Peacock herl

Wing Case: Pheasant tail fibers.

Tying Materials

Hook: Scud or Curved Nymph Hook #10-14

Thread: 8/0 Black or Dark Brown

Weight: 0.015 Lead Wire,

Larva Body: Chartreuse or Bright Green Dubbing

Case Body: Coarse Squirrel or Hare’s Ear Dubbing mixed with Deer Hair clippings

Legs: Partridge or CDC feathers

Head: Black Synthetic Dubbing.

Tying Materials