Tying Tuesday: Patterns Worth Your Vise Time
This week’s selections pair bold attractors with subtle naturals.
The Infamous Pink Worm leans into visibility for when subtlety takes a back seat. On the opposite end, the Pheasant Tail Nymph remains a masterclass in restraint—proof that classic materials and clean proportions never go out of style.
The Cased Caddis is worth a close look with impressive textured realism, and the heavy profile keeps it hugging the bottom where lethargic winter trout tend to hold. Meanwhile, Davie McPhail’s Straggle Midge Pupa offers a more delicate presentation with fibers that bring a tiny pattern to life.
From micro-midges to bright worms, the range here reflects the reality of cold-water fishing: you need options.
Tying Materials
Hook: Standard nymph hook (e.g., TMC 3761) size 12-18
Bead: Gold brass or tungsten bead
Wing Case: Pheasant tail fibers.
Tying Materials
Thread: 8/0 Black or Dark Brown
Weight: 0.015 Lead Wire,
Larva Body: Chartreuse or Bright Green Dubbing
Case Body: Coarse Squirrel or Hare’s Ear Dubbing mixed with Deer Hair clippings
Legs: Partridge or CDC feathers
Head: Black Synthetic Dubbing.
Tying Materials
Thread: Black 8/0 Uni-Thread
Breathers: White Poly Yarn or Antron
Body: Black tying thread
Rib: Fine Silver Wire
Thorax: UV Pearl Straggle String (Micro Straggle Chenille)
Coating: Thin UV Resin.
