New Scientific Review Confirms Fishing’s Mental Health Benefits—And Its Risks

A comprehensive scientific review published December 30, 2025 in the Journal of Functional Morphology and Kinesiology offers the most thorough examination to date of recreational fishing’s effects on human health, finding significant psychological benefits alongside notable injury risks.

Researchers from Poland’s Medical University of Gdańsk analyzed 41 studies spanning 25 years, synthesizing evidence on the physical, psychological, and environmental factors associated with recreational and sport angling. Their findings support what many anglers have long believed: fishing is genuinely good for mental health.

The review found consistent evidence of stress reduction, improved mood, and clinically meaningful decreases in PTSD symptoms among regular anglers. A UK study of 1,752 participants showed statistically significant reductions in depression, schizophrenia, and suicidal ideation among those who fished regularly. Therapeutic fly-fishing programs for veterans—such as Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing—demonstrated 20–30% reductions in PTSD symptom severity.

The researchers attribute these benefits to fishing’s unique combination of nature immersion, focused attention, and rhythmic physical movement, which aligns with established green-exercise and attention-restoration theories.

However, the review also documents significant musculoskeletal risks. Among fly fishers, 36% reported upper limb pain—most commonly in the shoulder—while 59% experienced lower back pain. Cold exposure during fishing was linked to increased rates of chronic pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, and joint stiffness. Hook-related injuries account for 70% of fishing-related emergency department visits, and fishing represents nearly 20% of all sports-related eye injuries in the United States.

The authors call for expanded research beyond fly fishing, which dominates the current literature despite representing only 2–3% of global angling participation. They recommend integrating fishing-based programs into mental health and rehabilitation initiatives while developing better safety education around cold exposure, ergonomic casting, and protective eyewear.

