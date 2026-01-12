Marlborough and Edison Kick Off the 2026 Fly Fishing Show Circuit

“Show Season” serves as the bridge between the contemplative silence of winter tying benches and the anticipation of spring hatches. This year, the circuit prepares to open its doors fueled by an industry that saw record-breaking attendance in 2025. The festivities begin with the Marlborough, Massachusetts, show running from January 16–18, 2026, followed closely by the flagship event in Edison, New Jersey, from January 23–25, 2026.

The Royal Plaza Trade Center in Marlborough will serve as the launchpad for the 2026 season. As the first event on the calendar, it sets the tone for the industry, offering anglers their first look at the newest rods, reels, waders, and technical apparel released for the new year. Just days later, the caravan moves to the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.

Organizers are projecting heavy foot traffic, estimating over 500 consumers per hour during peak times across the season’s venues. This surge in attendance reflects a growing interest in the sport and the vital role these expos play in the community. For many, these shows are not just retail opportunities; they are annual reunions with fishing buddies and chances to shake hands with the legends of the sport.

The 2026 circuit boasts an impressive roster of educational figures. Returning to the casting ponds and seminar rooms are titans of the industry like Gary Borger, whose insights into fly design and presentation have shaped generations of anglers. Joining him are George Daniel, renowned for his dynamic nymphing techniques and educational prowess, and Landon Mayer, the master of sight-fishing for trophy trout.

Beyond the seminars, the culture of the sport takes center stage on Friday nights with the screening of the 2026 International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4). These screenings have become a beloved tradition, offering a high-energy collection of short films that transport viewers from the flats of the Seychelles to the hidden creeks of the Rockies. It is the perfect way to cap off a day of gear testing and instruction.

Attendees this year will have a more direct voice in the industry through the ‘Consumer Choice Awards.’ Voting opens on January 16—coinciding with the Marlborough opener—and runs through March 16. This initiative allows everyday anglers to champion their favorite gear, lodges, and accessories, providing valuable feedback to manufacturers.

The 2026 shows are leaning into their dual identity as both consumer expos and business hubs with the introduction of the Industry Theater. This new venue-within-a-venue is designed for business-focused presentations, catering to the guides, shop owners, and brand reps who keep the fly fishing economy turning. It highlights the show’s evolution into a comprehensive trade event that serves the professional ecosystem as much as the recreational enthusiast.

However, the 2026 season is not without its setbacks. In a surprising turn of events, the Atlanta show has been removed from the schedule. The event was slated to be a cornerstone for Southern anglers, but organizers were forced to cancel after the Gas South Convention Center revoked their contract.

The cancellation underscores the unique logistical challenges of hosting a premier fly fishing expo. These events require specific infrastructure—most notably, the capacity to host large indoor casting ponds. When the venue pulled out, organizers were unable to secure a suitable replacement facility in the region that could accommodate the necessary casting lanes and exhibit space in time for the 2026 season. This leaves a gap in the schedule for the Southeast, though hopes remain high for a return in future years.

With the Marlborough doors opening in just a few days, now is the time to finalize plans. Whether you are looking to fix a tailing loop at a casting demonstration, stock up on discounted hackle, or simply soak in the collective optimism of thousands of fellow anglers, the 2026 Fly Fishing Show is the place to be.