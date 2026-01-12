Fly Fishing Film Tour Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Conservation-Focused Lineup



The Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T) kicks off its 20th anniversary season in 2026, marking two decades as the premier traveling showcase for fly fishing cinema. The milestone tour launches in late January and runs through June, visiting over 300 venues across 14 countries.

This year’s lineup emphasizes conservation, wild places, and the personal stories that define the fly fishing community. The films span the globe—from massive brown trout in Patagonia to tarpon and bull sharks in Gabon, mako sharks on the fly, and striped bass conservation told through a family’s eyes. Several entries explore deeply personal journeys, including an angler revisiting family bass lakes in Kansas and another chasing brook trout after purchasing a remote lodge.

Among the standout films is Rooster Fly Project, a conservation-driven piece focusing on roosterfish in Mexico’s Mag Bay and East Cape. Created by George Van Dercook of Los Locos alongside Joe Gugino and Hannah Trotter of Agaveco, the film combines thrilling surface eats with groundbreaking science. The project partners with IGFA researcher Dr. Sofía Ortega Garcia to study roosterfish populations, genetics, and life cycles—work that will inform management decisions from Mexico to Peru. The Rooster Fly Project draws inspiration from the successful Marlin Fly Project model, blending citizen science with community engagement to build stewardship for an iconic but poorly understood species.

The F3T experience extends beyond the screen. Attendees enjoy raffles, gear giveaways, special guests, and the camaraderie that has made the tour a cultural institution. Over the years, F3T has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars for conservation organizations including Trout Unlimited, Casting for Recovery, and Project Healing Waters.