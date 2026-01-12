Wisconsin Women’s Fly Fishing Clinics Open Registration for 2026 Season

Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited has opened registration for its 2026 Women’s Fly Fishing Clinics, marking the 15th year of a program that has become one of the Midwest’s premier learning opportunities for female anglers.

The chapter offers two distinct clinics held near Westby, Wisconsin, in the heart of the Driftless Area’s exceptional trout water. The Basics Clinic, scheduled for June 12-14, 2026, is designed for women new to the sport. Participants learn equipment selection, knot tying, casting fundamentals, reading water, fly selection, and spend time fishing on the stream. Equipment is available for those who need it.

For anglers with some experience, the On the Water Skills Clinic runs June 10-12, 2026, offering personalized streamside instruction. Women work with experienced female instructors to refine casting, improve their ability to match hatches, and develop water-reading skills while fishing some of Wisconsin’s finest trout streams.

The program has earned a national reputation, drawing participants from across the country. Over 75 women attend each year, supported by up to 25 chapter volunteers who assist with the intermediate clinic. The clinics are held at a facility near the Kickapoo River system, with participants having the option of bunking inside or camping on-site.

“These fill up and we want our members to have an opportunity to take part in these groundbreaking clinics,” SWTU noted in its announcement.

The Women’s Fly Fishing Clinics reflect a broader trend in the sport toward expanding female participation. Programs like SWTU’s provide welcoming, low-pressure environments where women can learn from experienced female instructors—an approach that has proven effective at building confidence and creating lasting connections to the sport.

Registration and additional details are available at swtu.org. Given the program’s track record of selling out, interested anglers are encouraged to register early.