G. Loomis Unveils Redesigned Asquith Fly Rod Series

G. Loomis has announced a complete redesign of its top-tier Asquith fly rod series, introducing new carbon construction technology and refined componentry across the lineup.

The redesigned rods feature what the company calls Spiral X Core, an evolution of parent company Shimano’s proprietary carbon tape construction. The blanks are manufactured in Kumamoto, Japan, using Toray Nanoalloy technology before being finished at G. Loomis’s Woodland, Washington, facility. According to the company, the construction method improves rigidity in multiple directions, resulting in faster recovery and better energy transfer while keeping swing weight low.

“Asquith is engineered for anglers who approach fly fishing with ambition and intention,” said Kade Gewanter, Freshwater Marketing Manager for Shimano North America Fishing. “Every component and every contour is designed to deliver power without sacrificing finesse.”

The hardware package includes Fuji T2 black titanium SiC stripping guides, PVD recoil snake guides, and a redesigned fixed-hood reel seat featuring curved architecture and improved knurling.

The new Asquith series launches in line weights 6 through 12 and is available now through authorized G. Loomis retailers and at gloomis.com.