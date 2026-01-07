Amazon Lodges Report “Bonanza” Conditions as Dropping Water Triggers Peacock Bass Feeding Frenzy

Dropping Water Levels Signal Prime Season for Amazon Peacock Bass

The Amazon basin is delivering exceptional peacock bass fishing as 2026 begins, with multiple lodge operations reporting what veteran guides are calling ideal “dropping water” conditions across the Rio Negro and Agua Boa watersheds.

Reports from the final two weeks of December confirm that receding river levels have exposed the region’s signature golden sand beaches and concentrated baitfish—and the predators that feed on them—into navigable channels and lagoons. More than one lodge has described fishing in late December and early January as “phenomenal,” with consistent topwater action and high catch rates of both butterfly and peacock bass.

The numbers support the enthusiasm. Rio Marié, known as the River of Giants, logged 238 peacock bass for a single group during the week of December 7-14, including seven fish exceeding 15 pounds and multiple trophies over 20 pounds. Guides attributed the success to fast-dropping water levels, a specific hydrological trigger that forces fish to reposition aggressively and feed opportunistically.

The widespread nature of the reports—spanning both the Roraima region and the broader Rio Negro basin—suggests this is more than a localized phenomenon. When multiple river systems across hundreds of miles show similar patterns, it typically signals a basin-wide peak in seasonal conditions.

The experience underscores a fundamental truth of Amazon peacock bass fishing: the fishery is firing, but anglers need to be in the right water level window. Stationary lodges currently in the “sweet spot” are seeing exceptional days, while mobile operations are successfully chasing the drop.

The outlook for January and February remains strong. Weather forecasts for Manaus and Barcelos predict scattered thunderstorms and patchy light rain for the first half of January, with daily accumulation generally under half an inch—typical for the rainforest and unlikely to trigger the sudden river rises that can shut down fishing. A Christmas Eve test at Agua Boa, where torrential rain failed to diminish the bite, suggests current feeding activity is robust enough to withstand localized weather events. For anglers with trips booked in the coming weeks, conditions favor aggressive topwater action and sight-fishing opportunities on exposed sandbars. The primary variable remains localized heavy rainfall, but the current trend indicates a stable, high-production season is underway.

Book Your Amazon Adventure Today