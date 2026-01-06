Tying Tuesday: From Spring Salmon to Predatory Pike

As the seasons shift, this week’s collection highlights the versatility required for early-season success. We begin with Davie McPhail’s masterful use of Tanuki fur, an innovative material choice for Spring Salmon flies that offers unparalleled underwater movement. For those targeting aggressive predators, the integration of internal rattles in the Rattle Pike Streamer showcases a tactical advancement in fly design, while the classic Rabbit Zonker remains an indispensable staple for its lifelike pulsing action. Meanwhile, the Zola Bug provides a technical approach to micro-nymphing, perfect for technical trout water.

Tying Materials

Aluminum Tube (1.5 inch)

Black Uni-Thread 8/0

Golden Yellow Bucktail

Yellow and Orange Tanuki Fur (Finn Raccoon)

Holographic Silver Tinsel

Oval Silver Wire

Yellow Cock Hackle

Orange Cock Hackle

Jungle Cock Nails

Black Cellire Varnish

Tying Materials

Hook: Partridge Universal Predator X 6/0

Thread: GSP 200 Denier White

Tail: White Bucktail and Silver Flashabou

Rattle: 5mm Glass Rattle in Mesh Tubing

Body: White and Chartreuse Nayat Hair

Lateral Line: Pearl Lateral Scale

Head: SF Blend or Craft Fur

Eyes: 12mm 3D Silver Eyes

Adhesive: UV Resin and Superglue Gel

Tying Materials

Hook: Streamer Hook size 4

Thread: UTC 140 Denier in Black

Weight: .025 Lead Wire

Body: Pearl Mylar Tubing

Wing/Tail: Rabbit Zonker Strip in Olive or Natural

Throat: Red Krystal Flash

Head: 3D Adhesive Eyes

Finish: UV Resin Clear

Tying Materials

Hook: Fulling Mill 5045 (Size 14-16)

Bead: 3.0mm Slotted Tungsten (Gold)

Thread: Veevus 8/0 (Black)

Tail: Coq de Leon (Pardo)

Rib: Small Gold Wire

Body: Natural Turkey Tail Fibers

Thorax: Peacock Ice Dub