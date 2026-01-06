Tying Tuesday: From Spring Salmon to Predatory Pike
As the seasons shift, this week’s collection highlights the versatility required for early-season success. We begin with Davie McPhail’s masterful use of Tanuki fur, an innovative material choice for Spring Salmon flies that offers unparalleled underwater movement. For those targeting aggressive predators, the integration of internal rattles in the Rattle Pike Streamer showcases a tactical advancement in fly design, while the classic Rabbit Zonker remains an indispensable staple for its lifelike pulsing action. Meanwhile, the Zola Bug provides a technical approach to micro-nymphing, perfect for technical trout water.
Tying Materials
Aluminum Tube (1.5 inch)
Black Uni-Thread 8/0
Golden Yellow Bucktail
Yellow and Orange Tanuki Fur (Finn Raccoon)
Holographic Silver Tinsel
Oval Silver Wire
Yellow Cock Hackle
Orange Cock Hackle
Jungle Cock Nails
Black Cellire Varnish
Tying Materials
Hook: Partridge Universal Predator X 6/0
Thread: GSP 200 Denier White
Tail: White Bucktail and Silver Flashabou
Rattle: 5mm Glass Rattle in Mesh Tubing
Body: White and Chartreuse Nayat Hair
Lateral Line: Pearl Lateral Scale
Head: SF Blend or Craft Fur
Eyes: 12mm 3D Silver Eyes
Adhesive: UV Resin and Superglue Gel
Tying Materials
Hook: Streamer Hook size 4
Thread: UTC 140 Denier in Black
Weight: .025 Lead Wire
Body: Pearl Mylar Tubing
Wing/Tail: Rabbit Zonker Strip in Olive or Natural
Throat: Red Krystal Flash
Head: 3D Adhesive Eyes
Finish: UV Resin Clear
Tying Materials
Hook: Fulling Mill 5045 (Size 14-16)
Bead: 3.0mm Slotted Tungsten (Gold)
Thread: Veevus 8/0 (Black)
Tail: Coq de Leon (Pardo)
Rib: Small Gold Wire
Body: Natural Turkey Tail Fibers
Thorax: Peacock Ice Dub
Tying Tuesday: Simple Winter Patterns