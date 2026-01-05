How Chemically Inert Glass Spheres Landed Airflo a Top Saltwater Line Award

Airflo’s 2026 Saltwater Line Gets Kudos from Fly Fisherman

The Airflo Superflo Max Ridge 2.0 Clear Flats Universal was recently named Best New Saltwater Fly Line in Fly Fisherman’s 2026 Gear Guide. The 2026 saltwater lines feature Airflo’s new Elevate Elite technology, which builds upon the Glass Sphere flotation system introduced in the company’s freshwater lines a year earlier. Rather than using traditional gassing agents—which create air bubbles in the coating—Airflo embeds chemically inert glass spheres throughout the line structure. This approach delivers consistent density, prevents water absorption, and produces welded loops that resist cracking under stress.

The manufacturing process offers practical advantages for anglers targeting both surface and subsurface species. In floating lines, the uniform sphere structure allows the line to ride higher on the surface film, improving performance in choppy conditions and reducing drag during long casts. For sinking applications, the same technology enables Airflo to pack more tungsten into the coating without increasing diameter, resulting in faster sink rates and better wind penetration.

The environmental benefits established with Airflo’s earlier lines carry forward into the 2026 saltwater models. All lines remain 100% PVC-free, using polyurethane construction that eliminates the leaching of plasticizers like DEHP into the water.