When 60-Degree December Days Hit Virginia Waters, Trophy Fish Respond

Late-December Weather Window Delivered Trophy Fishing Across Virginia

Virginia anglers made the most of a brief warm spell in late December, with multiple reports of trophy musky, brown trout, and bass coming from waters across the state. A combination of unseasonably mild temperatures—reaching 60°F in some areas—and timely precipitation after an extended dry period created ideal conditions for targeting winter trophies.

The standout catch came from Mossy Creek, where angler Nick landed a 24-inch brown, marking one of the spring creek’s best fish of 2025. Mossy Creek Fly Fishing confirmed the catch, noting that the famed spring creek continues to produce quality fish despite low water conditions that have persisted through much of the fall.

The Shenandoah and New Rivers delivered exceptional musky fishing during the warm window. Guides reported multiple large fish actively feeding, with successful hookups coming on large streamers fished near bank structure. Earlier in the month, low and clear conditions allowed for productive sight fishing, but the recent flow increase pushed fish tight to cover and triggered aggressive strikes.

Smallmouth and largemouth bass—typically lethargic in December—showed surprising activity on the Shenandoah River. The extended warm trend allowed anglers to effectively target these warmwater species with streamer tactics typically reserved for spring and fall.

Despite the increased feeding activity, water temperatures remained cold, ranging from 36-44°F across most systems. Successful anglers employed a methodical approach: fishing deep structure slowly with sink-tip lines and large articulated patterns like Game Changers. Slow strips with extended pauses proved essential in the cold water.

As 2026 begins, water levels have stabilized and temperatures are returning to seasonal norms. The late-December success, however, reinforces Virginia’s reputation as a winter trophy destination for anglers willing to capitalize on warm breaks between fronts.