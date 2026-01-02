Last Look: The “Viral” Tip of the Year

No 2025 wrap-up would be complete without mentioning the “Nitrile Glove Debate” that took over social media. What started as a niche winter tip for keeping hands dry has exploded into a full-blown culture war. Influencers have been posting videos landing winter steelies wearing blue surgical gloves under their wool mitts, claiming it’s the only way to maintain dexterity in freezing temps. Traditionalists call it a fashion crime; biologists are weighing in on whether the latex harms fish slime (verdict: it’s actually safer than dry wool).

If you want to start a fight in a fly shop this week, just ask for a box of “tactical fishing gloves.”