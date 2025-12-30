Tying Tuesday: Simple Winter Patterns

This week’s Tying Tuesday features four simple patterns for catching trout or bonefish this winter. We kick things off with a coll upside-down Baetis jig pattern from Travis at Bearded Trout’s Flies. I’m not sure why he called it a “balanced” fly, since it’s a basic jig nymph, but it will surely draw strikes from trout holding near the bottom. Next up is a cool blue streamer from Savage Flies, which should be effective stripped slowly or dead-drifted. Tim Flagler serves up a double-egg fly that you can tie in under a minute, if you’ve prepared your materials and tools. Finally, Collin Morrill of Strike-Zone Fly Fishing demonstrates a shrimp pattern that looks way more complicated than it is.

Balanced Baetis Nymph

Hook: Standard jig hook, sizes 10-18.

Bead: Gold slotted tungsten bead, size to match hook (7/64-inch here).

Thread: Brown, 6/0.

Rib: Copper brown, small.

Body: Callibaetis UV dubbing.

Wingcase: Pheasant tail fibers.

Thorax: Callibaetis UV dubbing and darker color, mixed.

Adhesive: UV-cure resin.



Blue Leatherneck

Hook: 3X-long streamer hook, sizes 6-10.

Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Body: Silver wire, medium.

Wing/tail: Blue Zonker strip.

Throat: White marabou tips.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: UV-cure resin.



Two Eggs Over Easy

Hook: Scud/emerger hook (here a Lightning Strike SE3), size 14.

Thread : Fluorescent fire orange, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Egg: Light Yellow McFly Foam.

Yolk/blood dot: Dark orange McFly Foam.

Adhesive: Superglue (here Fly Tyers Z-Ment).



Clint Kemp’s Magic Fly

Hook: 3X-heavy salmon/steelhead hook (here a Gamakatsu L11s-3H), size 6.

Thread: Tan, 3/0.

Eyes: Black bead-chain eyes, large.

Tail: Bonefish Tan Krystal Flash.

Body: Tan Polar Chenille.

Legs: Speckles tan/brown Centipede Legs, medium.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Head cement (here Hard as Hull Penetrator).