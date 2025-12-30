Tying Tuesday: Simple Winter Patterns
This week’s Tying Tuesday features four simple patterns for catching trout or bonefish this winter. We kick things off with a coll upside-down Baetis jig pattern from Travis at Bearded Trout’s Flies. I’m not sure why he called it a “balanced” fly, since it’s a basic jig nymph, but it will surely draw strikes from trout holding near the bottom. Next up is a cool blue streamer from Savage Flies, which should be effective stripped slowly or dead-drifted. Tim Flagler serves up a double-egg fly that you can tie in under a minute, if you’ve prepared your materials and tools. Finally, Collin Morrill of Strike-Zone Fly Fishing demonstrates a shrimp pattern that looks way more complicated than it is.
Balanced Baetis Nymph
Hook: Standard jig hook, sizes 10-18.
Bead: Gold slotted tungsten bead, size to match hook (7/64-inch here).
Thread: Brown, 6/0.
Rib: Copper brown, small.
Body: Callibaetis UV dubbing.
Wingcase: Pheasant tail fibers.
Thorax: Callibaetis UV dubbing and darker color, mixed.
Adhesive: UV-cure resin.
Blue Leatherneck
Hook: 3X-long streamer hook, sizes 6-10.
Thread: Black, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Body: Silver wire, medium.
Wing/tail: Blue Zonker strip.
Throat: White marabou tips.
Head: Tying thread.
Adhesive: UV-cure resin.
Two Eggs Over Easy
Hook: Scud/emerger hook (here a Lightning Strike SE3), size 14.
Thread : Fluorescent fire orange, 6/0 or 140-denier.
Egg: Light Yellow McFly Foam.
Yolk/blood dot: Dark orange McFly Foam.
Adhesive: Superglue (here Fly Tyers Z-Ment).
Clint Kemp’s Magic Fly
Hook: 3X-heavy salmon/steelhead hook (here a Gamakatsu L11s-3H), size 6.
Thread: Tan, 3/0.
Eyes: Black bead-chain eyes, large.
Tail: Bonefish Tan Krystal Flash.
Body: Tan Polar Chenille.
Legs: Speckles tan/brown Centipede Legs, medium.
Head: Tying thread.
Adhesive: Head cement (here Hard as Hull Penetrator).
Video: Winter Streamers on the Dream Stream