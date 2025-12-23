April Vokey Publishes a New Children’s Book

April Vokey—well-known steelhead angler, guide, and host of the Anchored Podcast—has published her first children’s book, The World Through Her Eyes. The book follows April and her daughter, Adelaide, as they explore fly fishing and nature from a child’s perspective. According to Vokey, her goal is to inspire the next generation of anglers to see fly fishing and the natural world through the eyes of curiosity and play.

The book also features gorgeous illustrations by Diane Michelin—a renowned watercolor artist who specializes in rivers, fish, and the natural world—who based each artwork on actual photos of April and Adelaide fishing and exploring.

Written for audiences ages 4 through 8, The World Through Her Eyes is the perfect gift to pique curiosity and inspire the next generation of anglers.

Click here for more info or to buy The World Through Her Eyes