Video: “Where Silence Flows”

When I was at Orvis, for several years I ran a holiday campaign called “Moment of Chill,” which was a series of short videos designed to help consumers pause and de-stress from the frantic pace of the holiday season and connect to the natural world. This video from Poland’s Wkra River would have been a perfect fit, as the description of the video makes clear:

Mist over the Wkra River. No rush. No words. Just the rhythm of the river and the quiet of fly fishing. This film is an invitation to pause — to breathe with the water, to feel the calm that only nature can offer at dawn. A moment away from noise. A moment where silence flows.