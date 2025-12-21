Video: How to Fly Fish For Stripers in the Surf Zone

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s a great quick lesson on fly-fishing for stripers in the surf with a two-handed rod. George Revel from Lost Coast Outfitters in San Francisco fishes the surf in real time, sharing practical tips and observations on reading water, positioning, casting in wind, fly selection, and adapting to changing surf conditions. These are lessons learned through years of fly fishing California beaches for striped bass, surf perch, and corbina.