Private Equity Is Ruining a Beloved Fly-Fishing Brand, Retailers Say

Consolidation has played an increasingly important role in the fly-fishing industry over the past couple of decades—see companies such as Far Bank and Mayfly Outdoors—but interest from private-equity groups is a more recent thing. And according to an article by Andy Becker on Bloomberg.com, many fly-shop owners are unhappy about it. In fact, many shops have stopped carrying products from Simms because they say that the company’s new owners, Strategic Value Partners (SVP), and the parent company, Revelyst Inc., no longer treat them as valued partners:

“There’s no secret that over the last several years, private equity has had its eyes on the outdoor industry,” says Stephen Baird, founder and chief executive officer of TrackFly, which monitors trends in fly-fishing and other specialty retail segments. “When we look at what’s happening across an industry like fly-fishing, it is a juggle between growth and holding onto that romantic passion.”

Click here for the full story at Bloomberg.com