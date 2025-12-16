Tying Tuesday: Thinking Outside the Box

This week’s Tying Tuesday features four fascinating patterns that will require tiers to think outside the box a little bit. We kick things off with an elaborate take on the classic Prince Nymph, as Gary Morin shares a version that he uses for steelhead. It will certainly also work for trout, especially in smaller sizes. Next up, McFly Angler offers two versions of the Sparkle Minnow, one tied with a self-made dubbing brush, the other with dubbing loops. If you’re looking for a new, different kind of caddisfly dry, Fliesbyaspeen demonstrates a Scandinavian pattern that looks super buggy and should float all day. Finally, Jack Shirk shares a variant of the venerable Spawning Shrimp, which has been catching bonefish for decades.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mega Prince Nymph

Hook: Curved nymph hook, sizes 10-16.

Bead: Gold tungsten bead, size to match hook.

Thread: Red, 6/0.

Antennae: Tan Centipede Legs.

Tails: Tan Centipede Legs.

Tail base: Brown marabou fibers.

Body: Peacock herl.

Legs: Tan Centipede Legs.

Rib: Pearl Krystal Flash.

Wings: White Goose Biots.

Collar: Natural or brown partridge.

Host spot: Red tying thread.

Adhesive: UV-cure resin.

Tools: Hackle pliers, dubbing brush.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sparkle Minnow (Brush Version)

Hook: 4X-long heavy streamer hook (here a Risen 200), sizes 4-8.

Cone: Gold cone, large.

Weight: Lead-free round wire, .015.

Thread: Olive, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail 1: White marabou.

Flash: Gold Krystal Flash.

Tail 1: Olive marabou.

Dubbing brush wire: Uni Dubbing Brush Wire, small.

Dubbing: Pearl Fire and Olive StarBurst Fibers.

Belly: Pearl dubbing brush.

Body: Olive dubbing brush.

Tools: Dubbing brush table, bodkin, wire cutters, dubbing brush.

Sparkle Minnow (Dubbing Loop Version)

Hook: 4X-long heavy streamer hook (here a Risen 200), sizes 4-8.

Cone: Gold cone, large.

Weight: Lead-free round wire, .015.

Thread: Olive, 6/0 or 140-denier.

Tail 1: White marabou.

Flash: Gold Krystal Flash.

Tail 1: Brown marabou.

Body: Olive dubbing brush.

Dubbing: Tan StarBurst Fibers.

Belly: Pearl Fire StarBurst Fibers.

Tools: Dubbing whirl, bodkin, dubbing brush.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Scandinavian Caddis Dry

Hook: Firehole Sticks 413, size 14.

Thread: White Nano Silk, 18/0.

Body: Olive floating chenille.

Adhesive 1: Superglue.

Body: Black Pepper Mad Rabbit Plus dubbing.

Wing: Brown Poly Yarn.

Legs: Roe deer hair.

Adhesive 2: Superglue.

Adhesive 3: UV-cure resin.

Head: Tying thread.

Adhesive: Superglue.

Back: Olive marker.

Tools: Dubbing brush, bodkin.